Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $445.05. 110,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $436.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

