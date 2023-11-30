Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New Investment in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 476,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,162 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICU Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.50. 34,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.36. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $553.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Featured Stories

