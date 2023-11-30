Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 39,090 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Comerica worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 610.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Trading Up 0.5 %

CMA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,875. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

