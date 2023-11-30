Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 346,073 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 346,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 103.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,930,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,450 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.6% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,504 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $15.38. 1,327,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,969,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.58. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

