Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 633,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,257 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,273,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,949,000 after buying an additional 526,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after buying an additional 409,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,692,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 314,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,148. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1611 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

