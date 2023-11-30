Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 10,921 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after buying an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,549 shares of company stock worth $4,413,384. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.51. The stock had a trading volume of 115,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.98 and its 200 day moving average is $237.36. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.