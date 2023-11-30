Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 4,321 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,678 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PXD traded up $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.57. 234,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

