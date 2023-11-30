Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes $5.88 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 168,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,132,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 893,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,126,000 after purchasing an additional 843,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 791.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 401,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA remained flat at $33.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 18,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.51%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.