Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,437,000 after acquiring an additional 161,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.52.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,126 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $816.38. 23,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,040. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $812.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $784.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

