Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.99

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 321930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after acquiring an additional 686,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.