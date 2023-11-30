Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.51. 1,542,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,954,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

