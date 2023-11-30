Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Workday Trading Up 11.0 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $263.49 on Thursday. Workday has a one year low of $142.13 and a one year high of $270.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.88, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,064,000 after buying an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $600,504,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,607,000 after buying an additional 77,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.