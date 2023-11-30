WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0222 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.71 million and $117.78 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002925 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000257 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014366 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0221741 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $116.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.