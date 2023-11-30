XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $3.71 on Monday. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in XBiotech by 550.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in XBiotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.