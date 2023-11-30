Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Up to $33.75

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.75, but opened at $35.45. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $36.97, with a volume of 368,026 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 100,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.