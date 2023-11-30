XYO (XYO) Trading Up 90.2% This Week

XYO (XYO) traded up 64.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $98.98 million and $50.53 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 90.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,699.89 or 1.00032546 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011199 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004015 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00671606 USD and is up 72.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $24,966,171.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

