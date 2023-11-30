Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.21

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.21 and last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 662219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 22.1% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,690,000 after buying an additional 555,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,201,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,366,000 after buying an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Yum China by 7.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

