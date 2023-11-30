Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $236.62 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $351.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.