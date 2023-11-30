Zilliqa Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $361.07 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $361.07 million and approximately $31.17 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,409,664,380 coins and its circulating supply is 17,096,411,441 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

