13,590 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $117.47 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,356 shares of company stock worth $1,962,897 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

