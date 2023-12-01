167,377 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.13% of Bank OZK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

Shares of OZK opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

