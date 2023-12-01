18,000 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.52. 100,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,416. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.09.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

