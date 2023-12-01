1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 85,539 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,911 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,539 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $77,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 225,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,561. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

