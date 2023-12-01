1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $107.22 Million Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,681 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.79% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $107,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IGF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.24. 17,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,746. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

