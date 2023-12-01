1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $69.27 Million Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,421 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 4.92% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $69,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

BATS ICVT remained flat at $74.38 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,748 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

