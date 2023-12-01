1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $96.95 Million Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $96,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 234.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after buying an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at about $1,920,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $265,572.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $9,066,440. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.82. 31,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.