1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 222,528 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,528 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $90,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.45. The stock had a trading volume of 44,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,694. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 111.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

