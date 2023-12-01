1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,321 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.13% of Clearway Energy worth $65,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth $123,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CWEN traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $24.77. 101,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,409. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.63 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3964 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.13%.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.