1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,114,500 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,409,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114,500 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.44% of DoubleVerify worth $93,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DV traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. 105,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,731. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,295.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,295.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $266,406.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,191.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,782 shares of company stock worth $2,565,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

