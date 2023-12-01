1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 300 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.39% of Teledyne Technologies worth $75,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,612. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.60.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,447 shares of company stock worth $1,391,610. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

