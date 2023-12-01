1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 52,270 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,936,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,270 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $80,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 12.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTEX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,380. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on OTEX. TD Securities lifted their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

