1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $66,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $110.84. 67,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,157. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

