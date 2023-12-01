1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 344,113 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $71,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,570,229. The stock has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

