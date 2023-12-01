18,759 Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,599,780.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,599,780.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,212,658 shares of company stock worth $115,797,923. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.37. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNX. UBS Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

