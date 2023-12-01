37,257 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.51. 2,304,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,801,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

