47,242 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $20,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $473.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $415.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.85.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

