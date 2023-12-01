80,112 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $250.54 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.89.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.