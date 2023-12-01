90,000 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,072,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,760,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,394.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 273,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $115,533,000 after acquiring an additional 268,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 708,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $299,763,000 after acquiring an additional 163,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,282 shares of company stock worth $55,382,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $463.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.33 and a 200 day moving average of $434.72. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.