Aavegotchi (GHST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.54 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $45.54 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.
Aavegotchi Profile
Aavegotchi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
