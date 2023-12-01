Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 74.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.31. 145,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,013. The firm has a market cap of $209.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.64. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $335.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

