Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

