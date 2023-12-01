ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Trading Down 17.3%

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) were down 17.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 3,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 22,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,198 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.