AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGNC. Barclays assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 389.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $79,549,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $52,644,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $34,200,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,112 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

