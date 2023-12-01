Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,571 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Alaska Air Group worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $37.82 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

