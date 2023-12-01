Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIN. TheStreet lowered Albany International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised Albany International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $85.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.69. Albany International has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Albany International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter worth about $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

