Alex Cho Sells 45,758 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 18.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $382,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of HP by 10.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

