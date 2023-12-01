Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Announces Earnings Results

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ANCTF opened at $57.00 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $58.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

