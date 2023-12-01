Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Set at C$82.00 by Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$82.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.00.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$77.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$58.92 and a 52 week high of C$80.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$75.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.31. The company has a market cap of C$74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$22.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.32 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.2375602 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

