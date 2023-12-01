Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04, reports. The company had revenue of C$22.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.32 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$77.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$58.92 and a 52 week high of C$80.28. The firm has a market cap of C$74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.