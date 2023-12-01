Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.68) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 580 ($7.33) to GBX 420 ($5.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,666.67%.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.
